Tiger Shroff does it again, motivates fans as he lifts 220 kg

Tiger Shroff exercises provide devotees daily incentive. Every time we believe the actor has hit his fitness peak, he pushes himself to extremes. We’ve watched him easily do strength-training routines, perilous feats, and acrobatic flips. The 32-year-old actor tweeted a video of him deadlifting 220 kgs. Indeed!

“If my wrist straps hadn’t ripped, I could’ve played longer with you…” In the video, he effectively lifts the barbell but could have done better if his wristbands hadn’t torn. Tiger released a video yesterday of him pounding a bag. Tiger wrote: “Didn’t feel like exercising today… so the lads kicked his ass… #humanpunchingbag #goodnight. He captioned the footage, “Didn’t feel like training today… so the lads kicked his ass.”

Tiger will appear in Karan Johar’s Screw Dheela. Tiger’s second work with Dharma Production following ‘Student of the Year 2’ The leading actress and release date are pending. Tiger will also appear in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath: Part One,’ starring Kriti Sanon. The actor will also appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, the Hindi remake of the 1982 Sylvester Stallone film of the same name. Two years later, he was persuaded.