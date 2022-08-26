Tiger Shroff flaunts chiselled physique and flashboard abs

Advertisement
Tiger Shroff is a talented Bollywood actor. Since Heropanti, he hasn’t looked back. His action-packed exploits have made him famous throughout his career. He’s also recognised for his tight abs, dancing movements, and gymnastic talents. His abs make ladies weak, and he never misses a chance to show them off.

Heropanti star just shared a beautiful picture on Instagram stories. Tiger poses on a beach and offers followers to a stunning vista in the photo. The Baaghi actor wears aviators in the snap and poses candidly while looking away.

Screw Dheela is one of Tiger Shroff’s next movie. It stars Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, fans were upset by a film issue. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film apparently been shelved. Dharma Productions has called the rumours about Screw Dheela ‘untrue’

Tiger will also feature in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath: Part One’ with Kriti Sanon. The actor will also appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo,’ a Hindi remake of the 1982 Sylvester Stallone film of the same name.

