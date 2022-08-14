Multiple reports suggest that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no longer together.

The two actors have maintained silence over their breakup rumours.

Tiger recently emphasised that Akanksha Sharma, who he was rumoured to be dating, was not his girlfriend.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no longer together, if multiple reports are to be believed. Although the two actors have maintained silence over their breakup rumours.

Recently, there were rumours that Tiger Sharma had moved on with Akanksha Sharma. In the music videos for “Casanova” and “I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0,” the two have collaborated.

Tiger recently emphasised that Akanksha was not his girlfriend. Now, a story in the ETimes says that Tiger and Disha’s separation was not brought on by Akanksha. based on a source.

Tiger was always good friends with Akanksha, but it wasn’t until his relationship with Disha ended that he “got attracted” to her. According to the reports, Akanksha just just became a part of Tiger’s life.

Tiger and Disha reportedly split up last month after the Heropanti actor declined to wed her this year.

“Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Besides this, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

Disha Patani last appeared in the movie Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will next be seen in Screw Dheela. Ganapath is another one of his cats.