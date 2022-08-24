Tiger Shroff has mastered air flips and ice-skating.

Tiger Shroff is one of the Bollywood actors with the most promise.

He got his start in the business with the 2014 movie Heropanti and hasn’t looked back since.

He is also one of the best-looking actors in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff is one of the Bollywood actors with the most promise. He got his start in the business with the 2014 movie Heropanti and hasn’t looked back since. The actor has a huge number of fans. He is also one of the best-looking actors in Hollywood. Aside from being an actor, he is known for his great dance moves and gymnastics skills, as well as his amazing body and ripped abs.

But this time, the actor from Baaghi showed off a new skill: he can skate on ice. Tiger posted a video of himself ice skating with ease in the “stories” section of Instagram. He had on an all-black outfit and was the centre of attention among many people. We can’t help but be impressed by Tiger’s new skills.

Tiger’s last job was in “Heropanti 2,” which he did with Tara Sutaria. Both the audience and the critics had mixed things to say about the movie. Next, he will be seen in “Ganapath: Part One,” which is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Kriti as the main character. Under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh made the movie.

The actor will also be seen in “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” by Ali Abbas Zafar and “Rambo” by Rohit Dhawan, which is the Hindi version of the 1982 Sylvester Stallone movie of the same name.

Also Read Tiger Shroff looks ripped in new unseen photo, Fans love him for his athletic skills, which are clear from the...