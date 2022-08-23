Tiger Shroff looks ripped in new unseen photo,

Fans love him for his athletic skills, which are clear from the way he looks on screen.

Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known Telugu actress, plays one of the main roles.

Fans were upset when the movie got into a controversy recently.

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff is known for his action-packed stunts, and he has definitely made a name for himself with his great action scenes spread out over his career. Fans love him for his athletic skills, which are clear from the way he looks on screen. Aside from being an actor, he is known for his great dance moves and gymnastics skills, as well as his amazing body and ripped abs. Every time we think the actor has reached his fitness peak, he turns around and pushes his body to such extremes that we are amazed.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be in one of the most-anticipated movies, Screw Dheela. Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known Telugu actress, plays one of the main roles. Fans were upset when the movie got into a controversy recently. It was said that the movie Shashank Khaitan was in was put on hold. When Dharma Productions heard about this, they put an end to the rumours about Screw Dheela and called them “false.”

Tiger will also be in “Ganapath: Part One,” which is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Kriti Sanon as the main character. The actor will also be seen in “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” by Ali Abbas Zafar and “Rambo” by Rohit Dhawan, which is the Hindi version of the 1982 Sylvester Stallone movie of the same name.

Also Read Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to have broken up Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's break-up hit headlines earlier this week. Krishna...