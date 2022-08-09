Tiger Shroff will undoubtedly motivate you to work out

Tiger can be seen in a kickboxing fight with his fitness partner.

Tiger’s Instagram video was liked and commented on by his fans, family, and friends in no time.

Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, had the best comment.

Tiger’s style of kickboxing is good for your health in many ways. It helps burn a lot of calories and makes the muscles work better together. It also helps the body stand up straighter and gives you more energy. Kickboxing is a great form of cross-training, and it also helps you feel less stressed and more confident.

Tiger will next be seen in Screw Dheela, a new action-comedy film by Karan Johar. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan, and it’s the second time Tiger has worked with Dharma Production.

The first was “Student of the Year 2.” We still don’t know who will play the leading lady or when the movie will come out. Tiger will also be in “Ganapath: Part One,” which is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Kriti Sanon as the main character. The actor will also be seen in “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” by Ali Abbas Zafar and “Rambo” by Rohit Dhawan, which is the Hindi version of the 1982 Sylvester Stallone movie of the same name.