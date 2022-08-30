TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio denies breakup with Noah Beck

Dixie D’Amelio is a tiktok star.

Dixie D’Amelio walked the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards with Noah Beck.

They have moved their relationship “off social media.”

Dixie D’Amelio, a singer and popular TikTok user, has denied rumors that she and her partner Noah Beck have broken up.

The One Whole Day singer, age 21, walked the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards’ star-studded red carpet on Sunday.

The 21-year-old TikTok sensation and the actress confirmed they were still dating during an interview at the event, adding that they had moved their relationship “off social media.”

We’ve decided to take our relationship off social media, as we’ve said like a million times, she said, adding that the decision had been made to concentrate on “our mental health.”

The fact that their relationship is publicized on social media, according to Dixie, “causes a lot of drama no matter what we do.”

The tiktok celebrity added that the two are concentrating on managing their own demanding schedules in addition to “working on ourselves and focusing on our professions.” We love one other, Dixie said at the very end of the interview.

Recently, there have been rumors that the two lovers fell out and split up when Noah missed Dixie’s lavish 21st birthday party in Las Vegas.

Prior to this, Noah swiftly dispelled the allegations on Twitter by posting, “Regarding Dixie’s birthday party, work has kept me from joining the fun in Vegas.”

