TikTok star Dolly shares new video on Instagram

Dolly’s latest TikTok video goes viral
TikTok star Dolly has the public fascinated with her videos, and the...
TikTok star Dolly appears to be cementing her position as the new fashionista in town, owing to her growing list of viral videos that cause internet storms.
She is a well-known social media influencer and model. She shared entertaining videos and dance performances on her social media accounts. Recently, the TikToker shared a video from the mountains.
The social media sensation has over 12 million TikTok followers and is one of the most followed Pakistani figures on the video-sharing app.
Dolly took to Instagram to share a new video in which she was seen grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva while lip-syncing the song.
Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was previously charged with a Capital Development Authority (CDA) complaint under wildlife and environmental protection laws.
