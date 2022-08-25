Advertisement
TikTok star Jannat Mirza is getting married?

TikTok star Jannat Mirza is getting married?

  • Jannat Mirza is the most popular personality on social media.
  • She revealed her wedding plan in an interview.
  • She has always been the one to leave her fans impressed.
Jannat Mirza is a well-known Pakistani TikToker, actor, model, and fashion designer. Over 19.9 million people follow Jannat Mirza on TikTok, while 3.5 million people follow her on Instagram.

Jannat Mirza recently discussed her upcoming plans in an interview. When asked about her marriage plans. Jannat said, “I’m already engaged and I’ll get married very soon. My fiancé is in a bit hurry to get married.”

“I’ll get married after my younger sister Sehar’s wedding who got engaged recently”, she added.

She is adored by millions of people and has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time.

Jannat has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

