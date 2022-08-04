Advertisement
TikTok star Zehra Baloch new video in car goes viral

TikTok star Zehra Baloch new video in car goes viral

TikTok star Zehra Baloch new video in car goes viral

Zehra Baloch’s sheesha smoking video on TikTok has gone viral

Pakistani TikTok Zehra Baloch treated her followers with her new video that she shared on her Instagram. In a recent video, the TikTok star can be seen having fun with her friends.

Her video is liked by her fans as they share lovely comments for her. Zehra recently participated in a BOL Entertainment game show.

In the video, Zehra can be seen getting down with her girl gang in a car. She looks lovely as usual, and her deadly dance moves delight her fans.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ✈️🌍🦋زھرا ochبلوچbal (@zehra_baloch16)

She usually posted her adorable pictures and videos on social media to keep her fans updated on her activities.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ✈️🌍🦋زھرا ochبلوچbal (@zehra_baloch16)

Also Read

TikToker Zehra Baloch swimming video goes viral
TikToker Zehra Baloch swimming video goes viral

Pakistani TikToker Zehra Baloch sets the internet on fire with her recent...

