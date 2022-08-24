TikTok star Zehra Baloch’s birthday celebration pictures goes viral

Advertisement
TikTok star Zehra Baloch’s birthday celebration video goes viral

TikTok star Zehra Baloch’s birthday celebration video goes viral

  • TikTok star Zehra Baloch celebrated her birthday with friends.
  • She posted the celebration video on Instagram.
  • Fans send love and best wishes to the TikToker.
Zehra Baloch is a popular TikTok star and a social media sensation in Pakistan and an Instagram influencer who has taken the internet by storm with a new video showing her celebrating her birthday in style.

This time, the emerging star astonished her followers with a fresh video she shared on Instagram. The aforementioned video depicts the TikTok celebrity having a birthday party with her friends in Dubai.

 

Zehra’s most recent social media post, which is very attractive, has received positive feedback from her fans. She recently participated in a game show that was broadcast on a pay TV channel.

