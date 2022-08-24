TikTok star Zehra Baloch’s birthday celebration pictures goes viral

TikTok star Zehra Baloch celebrated her birthday with friends.

She posted the celebration video on Instagram.

Fans send love and best wishes to the TikToker.

Zehra Baloch is a popular TikTok star and a social media sensation in Pakistan and an Instagram influencer who has taken the internet by storm with a new video showing her celebrating her birthday in style.

This time, the emerging star astonished her followers with a fresh video she shared on Instagram. The aforementioned video depicts the TikTok celebrity having a birthday party with her friends in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✈️🌍🦋زھرا ochبلوچbal (@zehra_baloch16)

Zehra’s most recent social media post, which is very attractive, has received positive feedback from her fans. She recently participated in a game show that was broadcast on a pay TV channel.

