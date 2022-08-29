Advertisement
TikToker Alishbah Anjum shares styling tips

Articles
TikToker Alishbah Anjum shares styling tips

  • Instagram influencer Alishbah Anjum is a jack of all trades.
  • She is a make-up artist on the spot who knows a lot of hacks and tricks.
  • In a video, she shows her fans how to curl their hair with a hair straightening machine.
Pakistani TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is a jack of all trades.

The Instagram influencer’s talent has no limits, as she keeps finding new achievements and talents she didn’t know she had.

The starlet, who can also be seen on the runway and in brand photoshoots, is a make-up artist on the spot who knows a lot of hacks and tricks.

In a recent video that Anjum posted to Instagram, she showed her fans how to curl their hair with a hair straightening machine.

No matter if it curls or straightens hair, it can be hard to use a machine to do your hair.

There are many videos of makeup artists and hairstylists on the internet. Anjum’s tutorial on how to use a straightening iron quickly and easily is getting good feedback.

Even though this trick has been around for a long time, the TikTok star’s influence is helping amateur artists step up their game.

Take a look at the video:

 

A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

For those who don’t know, Anjum is a social media influencer from Faisalabad with millions of followers. She is also the sister of Jannat Mirza, who is Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star. Both of the sisters have a lot of fans.

Also Read

WATCH: TikToker Alishbah Anjum makes a funny parody on Faysal Quraishi’s viral video
WATCH: TikToker Alishbah Anjum makes a funny parody on Faysal Quraishi’s viral video

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum has recreated a TikTok video of Faysal Quraishi with...

