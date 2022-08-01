Tiktokers spotted at the opening of Jannat Mirza’s salon

Advertisement
Articles
  • Jannat and her sister just launched their own salon in Faisalabad under the name “SJA Salon and Spa.”
  • The opening event was attended by many celebrities
  • Famous Pakistani TikTokers like Madiha Ahsan, Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain were present at the event
Jannat Mirza is a beautiful and talented Pakistani TikTok star who has gained a lot of attention and love from the audience in a short period of time by creating amazing TikTok videos. Jannat has over 19.7 million TikTok followers and 3.4 million Instagram followers. Jannat also made her film debut in “Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.”\

Jannat and her sister Alishba just launched their own salon in Faisalabad under the name “SJA Salon and Spa.” A few days ago, Jannat Mirza had a salon grand opening event that was attended by many celebrities. Famous Pakistani TikTok performers like Madiha Ahsan, Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain, and others were present at the event. Take a look at some of the stunning photos from Jannat’s Salon’s big opening ceremony!

 

