Tipu Sharif and Mishi Khan Discuss the Advantages of Being Single

Mishi Khan, Tipu Sharif, Hina Rizvi, and Wajid Khan. They were all members of the Unmarried or Single squad that they were representing. They also discussed the benefits and drawbacks of not having a significant other. Well, Mishi Khan and Tipu Sharif were also questioned by the presenter, Nida, who posed the following query: “What is the most significant advantage of not being married/Single?”

In answer to this question, each guest spoke in turn, one after the other. Mishi Khan was the first to answer, and she said, “The best thing about being single for me is that I can make decisions quickly and move on to possible solutions instead of wasting time asking other people for help before I run out of time. I don’t waste time trying to solve problems and issues.”

Tipu Sharif said, “I don’t waste money on small things because I’ve grown up smart. A woman will come into my life, so I’m not too worried about saving and spending money, but I can make my own decisions, which is the best thing about being single.” Hina Rizvi said that being single means you don’t have to explain your choices in life to anyone else. Mishi Khan said that she can do whatever she wants. For example, when it rained in Islamabad yesterday and she had to save one of her dogs at 1:00 AM, she did so without permission. Wajid also said that if you are single, you can do anything. Here is a video of famous people who are single talking about being single.

