Todd & Julie Chrisley opened about their lives after convictions

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of trying to scam banks out of $30 million in loans.

The couple talked about their convictions on a podcast.

Their sentencing is set for October 6.

Since Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of trying to scam banks out of more than $30 million in loans, their marriage has gotten stronger.

In a recent episode of the podcast “Chrisley Confessions” the couple talked about how their lives have changed since the convictions.

Julie Chrisley said she started reading a book about comebacks and learned that “it doesn’t matter how messy life has become. It’s never too late for God to restore your family, your health, your mind.”

She said, “Sometimes we need a shakedown so that we can rise up,”

“And that the lesson for us has to be that it’s never too late. We’re never too far gone. God is always good and he always remembers us.”

Her husband said that the whole thing has brought them closer together.

“I feel like that my marriage, for me personally, internally, is the strongest that it’s ever been,” Todd Chrisley said. “I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn’t even know was starving. I feel like I understand Julie from a different level than I ever have before. ”

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also found guilty of several tax crimes. Julie Chrisley was found guilty of obstructing justice and wire fraud.

During the podcast, Todd Chrisley said that an unnamed employee was to blame for “so much of the stuff that has happened” and that he had asked God to take away his anger toward that person.

“People will get what’s coming to them, but it’s in God’s time,” his wife said.

“It’s not on our time. That’s where we want to push it along,” she said. “We want to hurry it up because we’re hurting so badly that we just want to see an ounce of love from someone else because we feel like we’re hemorrhaging.”

The date for their sentencing is set for October 6.

