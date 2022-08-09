Tom Cruise gearing up for more projects after Mission: Impossible 8

Tom has geared up for more projects.

His latest hit was Top Gun: Maverick.

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit the theatres on July 14 next year.

Advertisement

After completing production on Mission: Impossible 8, Tom Cruise collaborates with director Christopher McQuarrie on three more films. Cruise is in no way close to retiring from the film industry.

According to reports, prospective projects include a cinematic musical that Tom Cruise has long desired, a new action franchise, and a spin-off starring Tropic Thunder’s Les Grossman.

According to a Hollywood news agency, the star of Vanilla Sky has “long been interested in doing a musical.” Lady Gaga sang the Berlin-esque hit Hold My Hand for the high-flying action film Maverick.

Meanwhile, Cruise and McQuarrie are filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. The War of the Worlds star was recently spotted in the UK’s Lake District conducting a “speed flying” stunt.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be released in theatres in the United States on July 14, 2023, while Mission: Impossible 8 will be released on June 28, 2024.

Also Read Tom Cruise wows his fans with paragliding skills Tom Cruise, the famous paraglider, flew over the head of her lone...