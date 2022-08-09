Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Tom Cruise gearing up for more projects after Mission: Impossible 8
Tom Cruise gearing up for more projects after Mission: Impossible 8

Tom Cruise gearing up for more projects after Mission: Impossible 8

Articles
Advertisement
Tom Cruise gearing up for more projects after Mission: Impossible 8

Tom Cruise

Advertisement
  • Tom has geared up for more projects.
  • His latest hit was Top Gun: Maverick.
  • Mission: Impossible 7 will hit the theatres on July 14 next year.
Advertisement

After completing production on Mission: Impossible 8, Tom Cruise collaborates with director Christopher McQuarrie on three more films. Cruise is in no way close to retiring from the film industry.

According to reports, prospective projects include a cinematic musical that Tom Cruise has long desired, a new action franchise, and a spin-off starring Tropic Thunder’s Les Grossman.

According to a Hollywood news agency, the star of Vanilla Sky has  “long been interested in doing a musical.”  Lady Gaga sang the Berlin-esque hit Hold My Hand for the high-flying action film Maverick.

Meanwhile, Cruise and McQuarrie are filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. The War of the Worlds star was recently spotted in the UK’s Lake District conducting a “speed flying” stunt.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be released in theatres in the United States on July 14, 2023, while Mission: Impossible 8 will be released on June 28, 2024.

Also Read

Tom Cruise wows his fans with paragliding skills
Tom Cruise wows his fans with paragliding skills

Tom Cruise, the famous paraglider, flew over the head of her lone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya get passionate in unseen photos from a wedding bash in Udaipur
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya get passionate in unseen photos from a wedding bash in Udaipur
Prince Harry, Meghan fails to receive Charles' coronation invites
Prince Harry, Meghan fails to receive Charles' coronation invites
Prince Harry wanted to sue newspaper for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry wanted to sue newspaper for Meghan Markle
Is Selena Gomez quitting social media?
Is Selena Gomez quitting social media?
Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit South Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit South Wales
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are joined by Malaika Arora for a pleasant outing
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are joined by Malaika Arora for a pleasant outing
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story