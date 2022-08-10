Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies

Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies

Articles
Advertisement
Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies

Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies

Advertisement
  • Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies.
  • Tom will work with director Christopher McQuarrie on three more projects.
  • Actor from War of the Worlds was recently photographed attempting another life-threatening M:I stunt
Advertisement

Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies. After Mission: Impossible 8 has wrapped up production, Tom will work with director Christopher McQuarrie on three more projects, showing that he is far from retiring from the movie industry.

According to information, Cruise has long desired to do a musical film. Other forthcoming projects include a new action franchise and a Les Grossman spin-off from Tropic Thunder.

The Vanilla Sky singer has “always been interested in doing a musical,” according to Deadline. There are rumors that Cruise may co-star with Lady Gaga in the musical film. Gaga sang the Berlin-esque ballad Hold My Hand for the high-flying action film Maverick.

The actor from War of the Worlds was recently photographed attempting another life-threatening M:I stunt termed “speed flying” in the UK’s Lake District, as Cruise and McQuarrie are now filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

On July 14, 2023, Mission: Impossible 7 will be released in theatres in the US; Mission: Impossible 8 will follow on June 28, 2024.

Also Read

Tom Cruise gearing up for more projects after Mission: Impossible 8
Tom Cruise gearing up for more projects after Mission: Impossible 8

Tom has geared up for more projects. His latest hit was Top...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt Residence Demolished Amid Horrific Incident
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt Residence Demolished Amid Horrific Incident
Anzela Abbasi looks elegant in her latest photoshoot
Anzela Abbasi looks elegant in her latest photoshoot
Zulqarnain and Kanwal shares Phi Phi Island trip photos
Zulqarnain and Kanwal shares Phi Phi Island trip photos
Zarnish Khan performs Umrah and delete Instagram photos
Zarnish Khan performs Umrah and delete Instagram photos
Amitabh Bachchan - Deepika Padukone's Project K poster released
Amitabh Bachchan - Deepika Padukone's Project K poster released
Rakhi Sawant encourages young Muslims to pray
Rakhi Sawant encourages young Muslims to pray
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story