Tom will work with director Christopher McQuarrie on three more projects.

Actor from War of the Worlds was recently photographed attempting another life-threatening M:I stunt

Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies. After Mission: Impossible 8 has wrapped up production, Tom will work with director Christopher McQuarrie on three more projects, showing that he is far from retiring from the movie industry.

According to information, Cruise has long desired to do a musical film. Other forthcoming projects include a new action franchise and a Les Grossman spin-off from Tropic Thunder.

The Vanilla Sky singer has “always been interested in doing a musical,” according to Deadline. There are rumors that Cruise may co-star with Lady Gaga in the musical film. Gaga sang the Berlin-esque ballad Hold My Hand for the high-flying action film Maverick.

The actor from War of the Worlds was recently photographed attempting another life-threatening M:I stunt termed “speed flying” in the UK’s Lake District, as Cruise and McQuarrie are now filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

On July 14, 2023, Mission: Impossible 7 will be released in theatres in the US; Mission: Impossible 8 will follow on June 28, 2024.

