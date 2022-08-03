Tom Cruise wows his fans with paragliding skills

Tom Cruise, the famous paraglider, flew over the head of her lone admirer in the Lake District, leaving her speechless and shocked.

The 60-year-old star of Mission: Impossible was spotted paragliding in the Lake District.

On Sunday, while filming Mission Impossible 8, the actor parachuted over one fan’s head before landing next to her, leaving her dumbfounded.

In the distance, Charlotte Burton-Delph saw Tom gliding above the water as she and her family were out for a stroll around Buttermere Lake in Cumbria.

In a video from the time, Tom is shown gliding from left to right toward Charlotte while wearing his trademark black clothing, boots, and gloves.

Advertisement

She can be heard yelling, “Wow, look,” as the actor descended towards the field next to her family.

On Twitter, Charlotte gushed about how impressed she and her partner Adrian were with the stunt and referred to it as “next level cool.”

Since becoming popular, the video has received over 708,000 views. Fans of the actor expressed their admiration for him, with one writing: “Is there nothing this bloke can’t do? Awesome!”

Yet another user tweeted: “Honestly, Tom Cruise is literally the coolest guy on the planet. Everything I do pales in comparison to this guy. No wonder he is so successful.”

The third referred to Tom as the coolest.

Cathy remarked: “We were there to walk the dog, but it just so happened that we stumbled upon Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible. It felt very surreal.

Advertisement

“We saw this blue parachute come around the lake and we only realised it was Tom Cruise when he came closer. It just happened that I managed to catch it on camera.

“It was amazing to see him glide right over our heads. It was a very cool landing. It was typical Tom Cruise.”

Also Read Tom Cruise once saved car crash victim Tom Cruise has been criticized for being involved with the Scientology church....