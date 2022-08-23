Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Tom Holland and Jonah Hill talks about their experience with mental health
Tom Holland and Jonah Hill talks about their experience with mental health

Tom Holland and Jonah Hill talks about their experience with mental health

Articles
Advertisement
Tom Holland and Jonah Hill talks about their experience with mental health

Tom Holland and Jonah Hill talks about mental health experience

Advertisement
  • Tom Holland and Jonah Hill, have gone offline from social media
  • mental health experts commented, “Celebs may be under a larger microscope and face more scrutiny online.”
  • “Things work better when we take intentional time to unplug, pause and reflect,” revealed medical professionals.
Advertisement

Tom Holland and Jonah Hill, have gone offline from social media in the past week to focus on their emotional well-being.

Considering this new concern among celebrities, mental health experts commented, “Celebs may be under a larger microscope and face more scrutiny online.”

“Someone will always have an opinion about them and that can emotionally take a toll, even if they do have a strong sense of self,” reported via Healthline.

“Things work better when we take intentional time to unplug, pause and reflect,” revealed medical professionals.

Hill and Spider-Man actor were commended by health professionals to step down from social media last week. One consultant psychologist described it as “self-protective behaviour”.

Health experts noted that these conversations and announcements made by public figures are “breaking down the stigma around mental health”.

Advertisement

“Over the years, it has definitely become more normalised due to the fact that more public figures have decided to be more open about their own experiences,” explained the psychologists.

Meanwhile, mental specialists also believed that the “more we talk about mental health openly, the more we can save lives”.

Also Read

Amy Schumer says she was making fun of herself not Tom Holland in online Mental Health Joke
Amy Schumer says she was making fun of herself not Tom Holland in online Mental Health Joke

Amy Schumer is clarifying her joke about social media and mental health....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story