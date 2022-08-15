Tom Holland taking break from social media

Tom Holland has said that he is taking a break from social media

He revealed that it is having a negative effect on his mental health.

The Uncharted star, now 26 years old, addressed his 67 million Instagram followers with a video explaining why he had removed social media apps from his phone.

“Hi guys. So I’ve been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone that has spent that last 13, 14 years, however long I’ve been acting… I cannot seem to say what I need to say without ‘um-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ every five minutes, so I’m gonna try again,” Holland says in the clip.

He added, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

The actor went on to talk about various applications that can be of help for youngsters struggling with mental health problems saying that they are "fantastic" and "really helpful." Before concluding, Holland said, "So again thank you for listening. I'm going to disappear from Instagram again and to everyone out there thanks for your love and support. I love you all, and I'll speak to you soon." In the comment section, many fans and friends including Justin Bieber sent love to the star.