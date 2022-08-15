  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Tom Holland is taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health
Tom Holland is taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health

Tom Holland is taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health

Articles
Advertisement
Tom Holland is taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health

Tom Holland taking break from social media

Advertisement
  • Tom Holland has said that he is taking a break from social media
  • He revealed that it is having a negative effect on his mental health.
  • The actor went on to talk about various applications that can be of help for youngsters struggling with mental health
Advertisement

Tom Holland has said that he is taking a break from social media because it is having a negative effect on his mental health.

The Uncharted star, now 26 years old, addressed his 67 million Instagram followers with a video explaining why he had removed social media apps from his phone.

“Hi guys. So I’ve been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone that has spent that last 13, 14 years, however long I’ve been acting… I cannot seem to say what I need to say without ‘um-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ every five minutes, so I’m gonna try again,” Holland says in the clip.

He added, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

The actor went on to talk about various applications that can be of help for youngsters struggling with mental health problems saying that they are “fantastic” and “really helpful.”

Advertisement

Before concluding, Holland said, “So again thank you for listening. I’m going to disappear from Instagram again and to everyone out there thanks for your love and support. I love you all, and I’ll speak to you soon.”

In the comment section, many fans and friends including Justin Bieber sent love to the star.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story