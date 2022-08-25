Top 10 hot diva looks of Saba Qamar goes viral

Saba Qamar is a true diva of the Pakistan showbiz industry.

Saba Qamar is a true diva of the Pakistan showbiz industry. She always prefers to go the extra mile or keep it very casual. There is no in-between. She is known for her bold and blunt personality and her outstanding acting skills. She never failed to impress in her dramas, films, bridal couture, and daring photoshoots.

If we discuss Qamar’s most well-known works, the drama series Cheekh and Baaghi has become quite well-liked. She has demonstrated the core of her acting on the big screen. Not only in Lollywood, but Saba also proved her name in Bollywood. She had worked with Irrfan Khan in the hit film Hindi Medium.

However, in this piece, we’ll look at some of the photos that well-known Pakistani actress Saba Qamar posted on Instagram. The Fraud actress prefers to wear western clothing over eastern clothing, and we want to make it known to you. And because she doesn’t give a damn about other people, she constantly posts fresh photos of herself donning western attire on social media. And for this reason, many claim that Pakistani actresses are constantly pushing their boundaries.

Have a look at her pictures!

