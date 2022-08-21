‘Tragic’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK return is ‘suspicious’

The Royal Family has been cautioned by experts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “suspicious” visit to the United Kingdom.

This information was provided by royal journalist Dan Wootton.

Charles and William are now said to be very careful in any communication with Harry.

Advertisement

The Royal Family has been cautioned by experts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “suspicious” visit to the United Kingdom, as well as the potential repercussions of this visit for the Crown.

This information was provided by royal journalist Dan Wootton, who was speaking with Mail Online at the time of the interview.

There, he discussed the dubious nature of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip and admitted, “There are suspicions that the UK trip early next month – ostensibly to attend a number of charity events – could be used to create more content for such a TV programme.”

“Charles and William are now said to be very careful in any communication with Harry, conscious that details of private conversations have previously been leaked to favoured American media outlets.”

Before drawing to a close, he added, “It’s tragic that relations have sunk to this level, but it was always inevitable, given Harry and Meghan are on the warpath, to hell with the wider consequences to the Royal Family.”

Earlier, due to their intense desire to establish their own superiority via all of their actions and decisions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not appear to reduce Queen Elizabeth’s tensions.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may make mistakes to gain the public’s sympathy, according to some royal fans and experts.

Harry’s memoir, which is anticipated to be out by Christmas, would make things worse between him and the royals because it might contain upsetting information about his life as a royal, Princess Diana’s passing, and the part played by his stepmother Duchess Camilla.

Also Read Prince Harry worried about his kids on UK visit with Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not bring their children Archie and...