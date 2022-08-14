Trailer of The Legend Of Maula Jatt is out now

Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi play the main characters in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.

Producer Ammarah Hikmat and actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addressed the rumors on social media and offered their own opinions.

Here is the exciting trailer for The Legend of Maula Jatt, in which we will witness some of our favorite actors put their Punjabi skills to the test.

The first announcement of The Legend of Maula Jatt came in 2011. The movie hasn’t been released ten years later. The producer of the original movie, Sarwer Bhatti, withdrew all cases earlier this year, clearing The Legend of Maula Jatt of any legal complications.