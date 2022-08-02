Travis Scott announces residency at Road to Utopia in Las Vegas

Travis Scott has announced plans for a Las Vegas nightclub residency titled “Road to Utopia”.

It will start on September 17 at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World.

The rapper is currently dealing with multi-million dollar lawsuits because of the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott has announced plans for a Las Vegas nightclub residency titled “Road to Utopia” that will start on September 17 at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, making him ready to make a comeback to the stage as a headliner the following month.

As reported by Variety, Resorts World described Road to Utopia as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience.”

Nearly a year has passed since the Astroworld disaster, which occurred during a performance by the rapper at the music festival in November and left ten people dead.

Scott is currently dealing with multi-million dollar lawsuits because of the catastrophes that took place in November 2021 while he was performing at Astroworld as the headlining act. But since the event, the rapper has been doing little shows.

Travis just gave his first broadcast performance following the Astroworld incident at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

The rapper has addressed the music festival tragedy in the past and in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, he said, “It gets so hard because I always feel connected to my fans, and I went through something and my fans went through something and people’s parents went through something and it really hurts.”

Since the sad tragedy, Travis and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner have also welcomed their second child. The couple, who also have a daughter named Stormi Webster, welcomed a newborn boy early this year as their second child.

The couple hasn’t yet shared any pictures of their baby boy or given his name.