Tristan discusses switching lanes after birth of his son with Khloe

Tristan Thompson has returned to Instagram with another cryptic post, just a week after welcoming his second child, a baby boy, with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA player, 31, marked his epic return to the app with a photo of himself wearing a floral shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

In the caption, he wrote, “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same #DontTryMe.”

The cryptic caption was similar to lyrics from MP2K13’s song Self Made, which begins with, “I never switched sides/ I just switched lanes/ Got older and realized/ Everybody ain’t the same.”

Many Kardashian fans reacted to the post with comments about Thompson “switching baby mamas.”

“Not sides, just women right?” one wrote. Another commented: “Not too damn wise. Still creeping and making babies”.

Earlier this month, the former couple welcomed a baby boy, who was born via surrogate. News of the pregnancy first broke in July this year, with a rep. for The Kardashians alum describing it as a “beautiful blessing” at the time. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read.

