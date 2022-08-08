Tristan Thompson is excited to be father again

Khloé Kardashian has had her second child with Tristan Thompson through a surrogate.

The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter named True.

Kardashian wants Thompson to be as involved as he wants to be in the lives of both of their kids.

Advertisement

Tristan Thompson is on “cloud nine” after having a son with his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian this month. This is their second child together.

The 38-year-old woman with many talents has had her second child with the NBA player through a surrogate.

Sources says that the parents, who have been in a very public and rocky on-again, off-again relationship, are happy about the new baby.

Source added that Khloé Kardashian is “so grateful” that she can grow her family and is “adjusting” to being “a mom of two.”

She and Tristan also have a 4-year-old daughter named True. Khloé has been taking care of her son for a while now.

“Tristan really wanted a baby boy and is so happy to have welcomed a son.” an insider said about how Tristan feels about becoming a father again.

Advertisement

Regarding True, the cute little boy is “so thrilled to have a baby brother. She is loving every moment of being a big sister and wants to be a ‘mini mommy’ to the baby.”

Khloé Kardashian’s rep told the press in mid-July that she and Tristan were expecting their second child, which was conceived in November of last year.

Previous source said that the couple, who broke up in June 2021, are not together and that Khloé will have the baby full time.

Also, Kardashian wants Thompson to be as involved as he wants to be in the lives of both of their kids.

Also Read Tristan Thompson cut casual figure first time since his baby boy’s birth Tristan Thompson cut a casual figure first time since his baby boy’s...