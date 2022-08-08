Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tristan Thompson is excited to be father again

Tristan Thompson is excited to be father again

Articles
Advertisement
Tristan Thompson is excited to be father again
Advertisement
  • Khloé Kardashian has had her second child with Tristan Thompson through a surrogate.
  • The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter named True.
  • Kardashian wants Thompson to be as involved as he wants to be in the lives of both of their kids.
Advertisement

Tristan Thompson is on “cloud nine” after having a son with his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian this month. This is their second child together.

The 38-year-old woman with many talents has had her second child with the NBA player through a surrogate.

Sources says that the parents, who have been in a very public and rocky on-again, off-again relationship, are happy about the new baby.

Source added that Khloé Kardashian is “so grateful” that she can grow her family and is “adjusting” to being “a mom of two.”

She and Tristan also have a 4-year-old daughter named True. Khloé has been taking care of her son for a while now.

“Tristan really wanted a baby boy and is so happy to have welcomed a son.” an insider said about how Tristan feels about becoming a father again.

Advertisement

Regarding True, the cute little boy is “so thrilled to have a baby brother. She is loving every moment of being a big sister and wants to be a ‘mini mommy’ to the baby.”

Khloé Kardashian’s rep told the press in mid-July that she and Tristan were expecting their second child, which was conceived in November of last year.

Previous source said that the couple, who broke up in June 2021, are not together and that Khloé will have the baby full time.

Also, Kardashian wants Thompson to be as involved as he wants to be in the lives of both of their kids.

Also Read

Tristan Thompson cut casual figure first time since his baby boy’s birth
Tristan Thompson cut casual figure first time since his baby boy’s birth

Tristan Thompson cut a casual figure first time since his baby boy’s...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story