Twinkle Khanna reviews Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan

Tomorrow, August 11, Akshay Kumar will release his film Raksha Bandhan. The actor is currently on a promotional binge and has done all possible to promote the movie.

He is touring various states with his on-screen sisters to promote their movie. Bhumi Pednekar plays a crucial part in this movie as well.

Twinkle Khanna, the wife of actor Akshay Khanna, watched the film ahead of time and gave it a review on social media. To read her thoughts on Raksha Bandhan, scroll down.

Sharing a clip from the film starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large. The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together. The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted. It’s perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board. Raksha Bandhan may make you smile and crack up, but I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed.”

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay and Bhumi collaborated on Raksha Bandhan. Recall that Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films are responsible for the creation of Raksha Bandhan.

It is scheduled to compete with the eagerly awaited Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake are just a few of his other planned projects.