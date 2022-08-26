Twiterati reacts to Netflix’s Me Time – ‘We could not stop laughing’

Me Time got released on Netflix today.

Viewers find it very funny.

Twitter users shared their reviews.

Fans are tweeting about Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart’s buddy-comedy Me time. John Hamburg’s picture didn’t generate much buzz before its debut, but people are now raving about how funny it is.

Regina Hall, Tahj Mowry, Michelle DeShon, Jimmy O. Yang, Andrew Santino, and others also star. When a stay-at-home parent has “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are gone, he reconnects with his former best buddy for a crazy weekend.

Twitter lovers love the flick. This new Wahlberg-Hart film has a lot to offer, despite the decline of buddy comedy. Fans said the duo’s movie is amusing. Fans gave the film a 5-star rating, however, others complained about out-of-sync audio. Besides this one concern, fans’ Twitter reviews were complimentary. Scroll down for Twitter reactions.

