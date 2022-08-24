Twitter reactions to the Vikram Vedha teaser, praised by fans

Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha.

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

It is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s exceptionally expected Vikram Vedha mystery has been at last disclosed today. The two will assume the nominal part and would be seen conflicting with one another in this activity thrill ride.

While Saif plays a decided cop Vikram, Hrithik plays a heartless criminal Vedha. The film is the authority Hindi change of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil film of a similar name.

For the unversed, spouse wife movie producer couple of Pushkar and Gayatri, who coordinated the first, are likewise helming the Hindi redo. The film additionally stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

Sharing Vikram Vedha secret, Hrithik stated:”एक कहानी सुनाएँ? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW (Link In Bio) #VikramVedha hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.”

The film depends on the Indian cultural story of Vikram and Betaal and follows the narrative of an extreme cop who embarks to find and kill a similarly intense criminal. After the secret’s delivery on Wednesday, fans hailed the profoundly expected mystery of Vikram Vedha and it has been getting positive reactions from virtual entertainment clients.

A client on Twitter expressed: “#VikramVedhateaser. Just look at the dark expression of Hrithik Roshan. Man he just nailed the vedha role. God damn.”

While another client added: “Honestly the #VikramVedhateaser looks very promising. Especially Hrithik Roshan, mind blowing. Saif looks like sartaj from sacred games but i hope there’s more to his Character. Definitely gonna watch this one.”

A third client said: “#VikramVedhaTeaser is here! Watched it on the big screen at the preview and the experience gave me goosebumps. Hrithik & Saif are a lethal combination.”

Another one said: “#VikramVedhateaser looks terrific. A promising flick from Bollywood after a long time. Hrithik is menacing.”

The release date for Vikram Vedha is set for September 30, 2022. T-Series and Reliance Entertainment are the producers.

