  • TXT member Yeonjun becomes popular as ‘Blue Hair Guy.’
  • TXT became the first K-Pop group to perform at Lollapalooza.
  • Yeonjun, gained notoriety online as “the blue hair guy” on social media
TXT member Yeonjun becomes popular as ‘Blue Hair Guy’. Yeonjun’s blue hair was once again branded when audience members noticed him during the performance.

After releasing their immensely well-liked eight-song performance, TXT became the first K-Pop group to perform at Lollapalooza. They performed a number of their hit songs, including “Good Boy Gone Bad,” “Frost,” “LO$ER=LOER,” and others.

TXT even played their most recent single, “Valley of Lies,” with Iann Dior, inviting the American musician to join them as a special guest.

One member, Yeonjun, gained notoriety online as “the blue hair guy” on social media as the fans hyped all of the performers.

The hashtags “Blue hair dude” and “Blue hair guy” on Twitter were used by TXT fans to praise Yeonjun’s appearance, vocals, and stage presence. K-Pop fans who weren’t familiar with TXT also saw these hashtags.

Following TXT’s performance at the 2019 Melon Music Awards, fans remarked that Yeonjun became known as “the blue hair guy.” Immediately following their performance at Lollapalooza, fans resumed using the hashtag.

