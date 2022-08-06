Tyler Perry calls Meghan Markle princess on her birthday

Tyler sent birthday wishes to Meghan.

He talked about her hard times.

In a tweet, he called her a princess.

On Friday, Tyler Perry turned to Twitter to send Meghan Markle birthday wishes on her 41st birthday.

The actor and director stated that he has witnessed Meghan overcome circumstances that would have broken many others.

He also appeared to support Meghan and Harry’s decision to renounce their royal obligations and go to the United States.

I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan. pic.twitter.com/zCkuAzFSrD — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) August 5, 2022

Tyler Perry closed his birthday message by referring to the Duchess of Sussex as “Princess Meghan.”

