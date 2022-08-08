Advertisement
Tyler Perry tweeted photo of Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb

Tyler Perry tweeted photo of Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb

Articles
Tyler Perry tweeted photo of Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb

Tyler Perry tweeted photo of Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb

  • The Duchess of Sussex is seen kissing hand of a person of color at an occasion.
  • A few imperial fans and government specialists believe the Duchess was really kissing her own thumb.

In excess of 60,000 individuals have preferred Meghan Markle’s image her buddy and entertainer Tyler Perry presented on Twitter on send birthday good tidings to the Duchess of Sussex.

In the image posted by Perry, the spouse of Prince Harry is seen kissing hand of a person of color at an occasion.

A few imperial fans and supportive of government specialists guaranteed the Duchess was really kissing her own thumb rather than the young lady’s hand.

They posted multiple close-ups of the image to support their allegation, however a crisper version of the image shows Meghan Markle kissing the girl’s hand.

I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years, Tyler Perry wrote as a caption for the photo.” I ’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”

