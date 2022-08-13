Prince Harry battles the Home Office for his share.

As Prince Harry battles the Home Office for his share, Prince Andrew is facing criticism for utilizing taxpayer-funded protection.

The Duke of York continues to receive protection from Scotland Yard despite having had his royal patronage revoked due to rape allegations and possible connections to human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In response to an opinion piece written by Meghan’s friend Omid Scobie, Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu criticized the Queen’s “disgraced” son for receiving preferential treatment.

“It is harsh and unjustifiable that disgraced Prince Andrew receives tax-funded security while Prince Harry fights for good security for his family in the UK.”

In his op-ed, Mr. Scobie stated: “If they did, his security measures and the sensitive issues around him would have received intense attention.

“Although stripped of all royal favors and military ties following the shame of his close friendship with a pedophile billionaire and paying millions to rape accuser Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s Scotland Yard protection remains an annual and uncontested cost to the British taxpayer of about $500,000,” the statement reads.

Added Omid Scobie “Harry’s security arrangements are currently being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, according to RAVEC’s lawyers, who contend that they were within their rights to make that decision.

But allowing Prince Andrew to have 24-hour police protection but not the future king’s kid seems incredibly harsh.

