UK visit by Harry and Meghan is called “planned provocation”

During their visit to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “provoking” The Firm.

A royal expert said, ‘The Duke and Duchess’ concept of being “hybrid working royals,” which the monarch rejected, will not be approved by the firm.

The Media was told by a former employee of Buckingham Palace that “those two have amazing bravado. At the Sandringham Summit, their idea to become hybrid working royals was firmly rejected, but it appears that they are doing it anyway.

Duncan Larcombe, the biographer of Prince Harry, added to the report that this would appear to the untrained eye as if Harry and Meghan were once again doing official duties, particularly from abroad and even more so from the United States.

The speaker added, “Especially given that one of the things Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal.”

The event will be quite well-known. There won’t be a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what William and Kate are doing because they will be all over the media.

The speaker continued, they are deliberately provocating us. I think, “they are seriously pushing their luck and running the risk of incurring the queen’s anger.

