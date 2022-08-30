Ukrainian ballet dancers perform on a stage in the US

The National Ballet of Ukraine performed its first show in America following the Russian invasion earlier this year

The performance in Orlando, Florida, raised money for organisations that provide emergency medical care and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian dancer Mykyta Sukhorhova said he danced to support his nation.

The ensemble showcased Ukrainian culture and portions of well-known ballets during the weekend performance, which benefited organisations that provide emergency medical care and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“I’m not in military… I can do what I can do,” said Sukhorhova, who fled Ukraine after the invasion, eventually making his way to Japan.

“If I can help in this, in this side of life, you know, it’s really good.”

