Edition: English
Edition: English

Under Wraps 2 will have more mummies as it is set to premiere on Sept 25

Under Wraps 2 Poster

This Halloween season on Disney Channel begins with “another spooky adventure for viewers.”

If you enjoyed the original 1997 Under Wraps Halloween season classic and the remake from last year, this is for you. Lauren Kisilevsky, SVP of Original Movies at Disney Branded Television, said the new trailer reveals “even more mummies, horrors, and fun.”

Under Wraps 2’s teaser features amusing and frightening scenes. Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon), and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are on a journey to save Harold and Rose from a new evil.

This menace comes in the guise of the malevolent mummy Sobek, who has “a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-fierce foe Harold” and “has been abruptly reawakened and is out for vengeance.” But these three friends will not allow that to occur!

According to the plot summary, Sobek kidnaps Rose with the assistance of his drugged servant Larry. Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy, and Harold must therefore utilise their skills once more to save her and return in time for the wedding.

Who knew that mothers were so obsessed with being petty? ​

Claude Knowlton plays Amy’s father, Pop; Antonio Cayonne plays Carl, and O.G. star Adam Wylie plays jewellery store owner Beuller.

The second season of Under Wraps premieres on Disney Channel on September 25 and will arrive on Disney+ shortly thereafter.

