Upcoming film Zarrar released date announced.

Shaan Shahid will play the lead character in the film.

Shaan informed his followers on Twitter about the news.

The long-awaited film Zarrar, starring seasoned Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid will be released next month.

Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig, and Adnan Butt will play the main characters in the eagerly awaited movie, which Shaan himself is directing. Zarrar, as seen in its trailers, depicts the heroic quest of a man seeking to vanquish the enemies of his nation.

The movie is expected to be released in Pakistan on September 23. Shaan informed his followers on Twitter about the news.

Two years ago, the next action thriller’s trailer was made public. The central theme of the movie is a massive conspiracy.

#zarrar the wait is over .. releasing 23rd September 2022. InshaALLAH ♥️🇵🇰🎥 pic.twitter.com/PM4BYoNBOq — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) August 23, 2022

It depicts how the nation is under attack from all sides. Shaan is steadily releasing teasers, Nayyer Ejaz is heard stating, “Cheers to the dark future of Pakistan” in the final frame of the sequence. The most recent song to be released on social media is Haaray by Pakistani musician Umair Jaswal.

