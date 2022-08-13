Advertisement
  • Urfi Javed putting on glamour in sexy dress & iconic nose ring; See
  • Urfi wore an outfit that made her look very bold and attractive.
  • The one-piece dress had strings that went to the back of her neck and then back to her front and waist.

Urfi Javed posted a reel on her Instagram. She was wearing a bold one-piece dress and a nose pin that matched.

When talking about the dress, the one-piece had strings that went to the back of her neck and then back to her front and waist. As a finishing touch, Urfi wore an oxidised nose pin that went with the outfit. Urfi’s outfit made her look very bold and attractive, and she stole the show.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Also, Urfi surprised her fans not too long ago when she posed without a top on. The actress hid her front by wearing long hair extensions that made her look like Cousin Itt from The Addams Family. Urfi is a fan favourite, and she is mostly known for the weird clothes she wears.

The DIY videos that the actress makes are very popular on social media. In her online posts, Urfi has done everything from make a top out of stockings to wear a dress made out of trash.

Javed, who is 24 years old, made her first appearance on TV in 2016 in the show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. Then she was in Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, all of which were on ALTBalaji and could be watched online. Urfi was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also, Urfi became famous after taking part in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT last year.

