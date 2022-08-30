Urvashi Rautela shares fan’s pic worshipping her

A fan was seen in a humorous photo that Urvashi Rautela uploaded worshipping an image of her that was on a laptop screen with incense sticks.

She referred to the religion as “Urvashism.”

The image was uploaded to her Instagram Stories.

An image of a young man holding a puja thali in front of a laptop was uploaded on her Instagram Stories. A tika, incense sticks, and even an incense stick holder are included with the thali. Urvashi can be seen on the laptop screen dressed traditionally and donning flower garlands. On the laptop screen, the man can be seen applying a tilak to Urvashi’s forehead. Urvashi posted the image and only added the word “Urvashisms.” The hashtag “Urvashism” is frequently used by her supporters while sharing her images and videos.

When spectators noticed Urvashi watching the recent cricket match between India and Pakistan, she quickly became the talk of the town. She took a photo of herself inside the stadium while she was watching an Asia Cup game in Dubai and even shared it. Just a few weeks prior to her visit, she had asserted that she never watches cricket.

Earlier this month, during an AMA session, a fan asked Urvashi about her favourite cricketer. Urvashi responded, “I don’t watch cricket at all so don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin (Tendulkar) Sir & Virat (Kohli) Sir.”



Urvashi, who had entered numerous beauty pageants, made her acting debut in 2013 with Sunny Deol, Amrita Rao, and Prakash Raj in Anil Sharma’s Singh Saab The Great. After that, Urvashi went on to represent India at the 2015 Miss Universe competition. Since then, she has contributed to movies including Pagalpanti, Hate Story 4, and Great Grand Masti.