Urwa Hocane reveals she doesn’t ‘need a man’ in her life

Urwa Hocane is a stunning and gifted Pakistani actress and model who began her career as a VJ before transitioning into the entertainment industry.

The Neeli Zinda Hai actress was recently seen taking part in an interview with Maliha Rehman. When discussing her view of being an independent woman,

Urwa remarked that “What do you need a man for? You don’t need a man to live your life. I’m sure you would like to have one in your life but it’s not necessary. In my opinion, there is no need of depending upon a man in life.”

“I started working as a VJ at the age of 17, but the first time I started earning was at the age of 14 when I started giving tuition. I had a thought in my mind that we should never be a burden for our parents and I always wanted to be independent.”

Following the revelation that Urwa Hocane and Farhad Saeed were collaborating on a drama, the two are said to have made amends. When they reunited, their supporters were happy to see them.

However, it turns out that the two will not be cast together in the eagerly anticipated “Meri Shehzadi Diana.” And in her most recent interview, Urwa said that she is not in need of a boyfriend. Do things between her and Saeed seem to be heading south once more?