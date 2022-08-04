Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Urwa Hocane shares her video in bathtub

Urwa Hocane shares her video in bathtub

Articles
Advertisement
Urwa Hocane shares her video in bathtub

Urwa Hocane shares her video in bathtub

Advertisement

Urwa Hocane is well-known for her impeccable acting and fashion sense. Her fashion choices have long praised her ultra-glam appearance, lovely attire, and gorgeous cosmetics.

As the weather soared, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress enthralled her followers with her sense of style and clothing choices while sharing photos and videos of her shooting schedule.

Urwa, a self-proclaimed fashionista, recently posted a video in which she posed for the camera and the internet gushed. The stunning woman has a fantastic figure, which she complements with her lovely brunette hair. Her fans gave the post a tonne of likes.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Advertisement

Hocane’s recent portrayal of Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly in the drama serials Badzaat and Amanat has received appreciation.

Also Read

Urwa Hocane looks stunning in her beautiful outfit; See Photos
Urwa Hocane looks stunning in her beautiful outfit; See Photos

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani actress. On Instagram, the Anna actress treated...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad
Swara Bhasker to marry political activist Fahad Ahmad
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story