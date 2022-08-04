Urwa Hocane shares her video in bathtub

Urwa Hocane is well-known for her impeccable acting and fashion sense. Her fashion choices have long praised her ultra-glam appearance, lovely attire, and gorgeous cosmetics.

As the weather soared, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress enthralled her followers with her sense of style and clothing choices while sharing photos and videos of her shooting schedule.

Urwa, a self-proclaimed fashionista, recently posted a video in which she posed for the camera and the internet gushed. The stunning woman has a fantastic figure, which she complements with her lovely brunette hair. Her fans gave the post a tonne of likes.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic) Advertisement

Hocane’s recent portrayal of Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly in the drama serials Badzaat and Amanat has received appreciation.

Also Read Urwa Hocane looks stunning in her beautiful outfit; See Photos Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani actress. On Instagram, the Anna actress treated...