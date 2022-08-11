Advertisement
Urwa Hocane’s latest video goes viral 

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane has charmed audiences with her captivating performances. She started her career in Showbiz as a VJ and was first seen acting in the drama serial ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar’ in 2012.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She has 5.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

The Udaari actress mesmerised her followers this time around with her sense of style as she shared photos and videos of herself wearing a stunning yellow flowery outfit.

She shared the latest video of herself on Instagram while lying on the bed and wrote, “You’ll be the sunshine,” followed by a sunflower emoji.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

The Badzaat star continues to stun the internet with her stylish appearance as she smiles for the camera. Her fans gave the post a tonne of likes.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

On the professional front, Hocane’s portrayal of Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly in the drama serials Badzaat and Amanat has received appreciation.

