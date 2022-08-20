US actor Alec Baldwin believe anyone will be charged over shooting incident on set

US actor Alec Baldwin stated that he has engaged a private investigator to determine who is to blame for the tragic shooting on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” but he does not think anyone will face criminal charges.

Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer for the low-budget film, passed away last October after being struck by a live bullet from a gun Baldwin was holding as he was practising on the New Mexico set.

“I firmly believe that this was an accident, as will be reported by the investigators. It’s terrible, “Baldwin spoke about the episode, a portion of which was broadcast on Friday, in a rare interview.

Baldwin told, he had reviewed the events leading up to the shooting over and over for the past 10 months.

Baldwin blamed Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer and props assistant on the movie set, as well as assistant director Dave Halls, who gave him the gun just before the incident, despite saying he doesn’t want to “condemn” her.

Someone who ought to have known better put a live bullet in the gun, according to Baldwin.

“Gutierrez-Reed was tasked with doing that. There weren’t supposed to be any live rounds on the set, therefore her task was to examine the ammunition and insert the dummy round or the blank round.

Two people, he continued, “didn’t do what they were meant to do.”

“I’m not standing there wishing they were, you know, in jail or having a miserable existence.

Although I don’t want that, I do want everyone to be aware that those two are the ones to blame for what occurred.

