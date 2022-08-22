Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
US asked to take Meghan Markle’s popularity into account

US asked to take Meghan Markle’s popularity into account

Articles
Advertisement
US asked to take Meghan Markle’s popularity into account

US asked to take Meghan Markle’s popularity into account

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle “would be a stunning failure as a presidential contender.”
  • US should not extend a political invitation to her.
  • Washington-based attorney Nile Gardiner delivered this warning.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle “would be a stunning failure as a presidential contender,” according to royal experts, and the US should not extend a political invitation to her.

In an interview with Express UK, Washington-based attorney Nile Gardiner delivered this warning to the Democratic Party.

In response to Valerie Biden’s political offer, he asserted. If Meghan Markle believes she could become president of the United States, she is obviously pretty crazy.

The American left’s current desperation may be seen by the frequency with which her name comes up in these discussions.

“Meghan Markle would fail miserably in the presidential race and would not be a credible contender.”

Meghan Markle’s name is being floated as a potential presidential contender, but the left in the US is in such a condition of decay that all alternatives are on the table.

Advertisement

She would have no chance of becoming US President because she has any qualifications for the position, the foreign policy expert continued.

The American people would consider her a funny candidate if she ever decided to run for president of the United States.

Although she might have some supporters on the extreme left, the majority of Americans would consider her to be wildly unqualified to run for president.

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s action was foreshadowed by Prince William
Meghan Markle’s action was foreshadowed by Prince William

The conflict between the Cambridges and Sussexes would erupt in the open....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story