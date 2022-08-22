US asked to take Meghan Markle’s popularity into account

Meghan Markle “would be a stunning failure as a presidential contender,” according to royal experts, and the US should not extend a political invitation to her.

In an interview with Express UK, Washington-based attorney Nile Gardiner delivered this warning to the Democratic Party.

In response to Valerie Biden’s political offer, he asserted. If Meghan Markle believes she could become president of the United States, she is obviously pretty crazy.

The American left’s current desperation may be seen by the frequency with which her name comes up in these discussions.

“Meghan Markle would fail miserably in the presidential race and would not be a credible contender.”

Meghan Markle’s name is being floated as a potential presidential contender, but the left in the US is in such a condition of decay that all alternatives are on the table.

She would have no chance of becoming US President because she has any qualifications for the position, the foreign policy expert continued.

The American people would consider her a funny candidate if she ever decided to run for president of the United States.

Although she might have some supporters on the extreme left, the majority of Americans would consider her to be wildly unqualified to run for president.

