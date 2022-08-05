Ushna Shah, Affan Waheed to star in latest short film

This past weekend, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing digital platforms, posted its most recent production, “Junction,” directed by Mohsin Talat, on its YouTube account.

Junction, which is set in 1947 during the time of the partition, relates the story of two lovers, Javaid and Nigar, who meet at a train station on a stormy night as they wait for their train to their destination start talking about their shared childhood in India.

Junction, a film by Radain Shah, stars Ushna Shah and Affan Waheed as the main characters that bring this tragic and heartbreaking love story to life, with Jawed Iqbal filling out the supporting cast. The dialogue advances the plot even though the entire short is in a train station.

“There are some things that as humans we can never fully comprehend. A lot is at play in our lives that we do not have the capacity to see or even grasp. In the grand scheme of things, we are all significant in the roles we play, but it is often fate that leads our life down certain avenues, and all we can do in the meantime is have faith.” remarks Seemeen Naveed, the executive producer.

“The concept of love has been warped and misconstrued throughout time. Love; like life, cannot be defined, it can only be felt, but our illusory understanding of it brings more pain to us than is necessary. With these short films, we aim and hope to provide content that sparks introspection and a change in our thinking patterns.”