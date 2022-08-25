Advertisement
Edition: English
Ushna Shah expresses love for boyfriend Hamza Amin

Articles
  • Parizaad actor Ushna Shah is rumoured to be dating professional golfer Hamza Amin.
  • Hamza’s boyfriend professed his love for the actor on social media.
  • Shah dismissed rumours that she was engaged to Hamza as he reconnected with Amin in Europe.
Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actor, who has recently been in the spotlight for his purported relationship with professional golfer Hamza Amin. This time, the couple made news when Ushna’s boyfriend professed his love for the actor on social media.

In response to a tweet that stated, ” ‘Everyone that knows me, knows I love,” Hamza referenced Parizaad actor in a recent post from a fashion magazine. There have been rumours that Shah is dating the golfer since the past few months.

Shah also expressed her love, saying ‘good, I love you too.’

The actor posted a romantic shot with Hamza earlier in July. “Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more ????” she wrote.

However, the Habs actor dismissed rumours that she was engaged to Hamza as he reconnected with Amin in Europe.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hamza Amin (@hamza.amin87)

“I think there is some misunderstanding going around so I’ll clear it: I’m not engaged. I never said I was. But, thanks for the best wishes,” the Balaa actor had said.

On the work front, Ushna is currently working in the ongoing drama serial Habs alongside Feroze Khan.

