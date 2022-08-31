Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ushna Shah shares heart-wrenching video of flood-ravaged child

Ushna Shah shares heart-wrenching video of flood-ravaged child

Articles
Advertisement
Ushna Shah shares heart-wrenching video of flood-ravaged child

Ushna Shah shares heart-wrenching video of flood-ravaged child

Advertisement
  • Pakistani actress Ushna Shah posts a video of a young girl fantasizing about eating food.
  • The heart-wrenching video shows her pretending to eat food from an empty pot.
  • Drama serial “Habs” has received mind-blowing reception from audiences on TV and social media.
Advertisement

Pakistan is currently dealing with a national crisis that is a result of a global problem due to flash floods brought on by monsoon rains. With a tragic video, Lollywood actress Ushna Shah utterly shocked the internet and brought attention to how serious the situation is.

It’s not a surprise that it’s upsetting to see the actor from Alif Allah Aur Insaan post a video of a young child dreaming about eating healthy food.

In the heart-wrenching video, a little girl is pretending to eat food from an empty pot and fantasising about proper food.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

In terms of work, Ushna Shah’s newest drama serial “Habs” has gotten a mind-blowing reception from audiences on TV and on social media. While many people adore it, some people criticize it for a variety of reasons.

Also Read

Yasir Hussain slams political parties amid flood crisis
Yasir Hussain slams political parties amid flood crisis

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story