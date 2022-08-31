Ushna Shah shares heart-wrenching video of flood-ravaged child

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah posts a video of a young girl fantasizing about eating food.

Pakistan is currently dealing with a national crisis that is a result of a global problem due to flash floods brought on by monsoon rains. With a tragic video, Lollywood actress Ushna Shah utterly shocked the internet and brought attention to how serious the situation is.

It’s not a surprise that it’s upsetting to see the actor from Alif Allah Aur Insaan post a video of a young child dreaming about eating healthy food.

In the heart-wrenching video, a little girl is pretending to eat food from an empty pot and fantasising about proper food.

In terms of work, Ushna Shah’s newest drama serial “Habs” has gotten a mind-blowing reception from audiences on TV and on social media. While many people adore it, some people criticize it for a variety of reasons.

