For the best fashion guidance, we have always looked up to our favorite celebrities. We are aware that no matter what, pants will always be in style because new designs and styles are constantly being developed.

Ushna Shah, a leading figure in fashion, is renowned for making a statement with each garment she dons. Shah donned crochet wide-leg slacks that she styled with a black lace bralette to make them look chic and more modern, giving her a forceful, outspoken appearance.

Also Read Celebrities setting fashion trends! must wardrobe staple to look fashionable For the best fashion guidance, we have always looked up to our...

The actress looked chic in her beach-ready dress, and she perfectly complemented the appearance as a whole. Ushna finished off her look with a straw hat, looking effortlessly fashionable, to give the outfit some edge.

Check out here!

Advertisement