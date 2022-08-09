Usman Mukhtar’s wife reveals interesting things about husband

Usman Mukhtar is a young and handsome man in the showbiz industry who might have done less work, yet his every role has been impactful and prominent.

Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira Imam are one of many power couples in Lollywood that we like, but they are at the top of the list. We frequently witness their romantic posts for one another. They have a sweet connection, and they have serious couple goals.

Zunaira just began a Q&A on her Instagram account. Her response to the Ana actor sparked the curiosity of the fans.

One of the fans asked, “Where is your husband? Social media se bilkul ghayab ho gaye Usman?”

“He’s here. He’s okay. He just hates using social media, is really private and honestly, judges me a lot for my usage time. But I’ll tell him people miss him so he should drop by more often.” she replied.

Zunaira made assured that she would share the affection that her husband has received from his followers.