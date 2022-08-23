Vaani Kapoor celebrates her birthday with her best friends

Celebrates with besties Anushka and Akansha Ranjan at a midnight bash.

Her last outing was ‘Shamshera’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Vaani Kapoor turns a year more established today and festivities started the previous evening. The entertainer was joined by best pals Anushka and Akansha Ranjan for a 12 PM birthday slam.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 34-year-old entertainer shares a progression of pictures praising her extraordinary day. Vaani brandished a straightforward white tank top for this 12 PM festivity.

In 2013, Vaani Kapoor denoted her presentation with ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and proceeded to highlight in films like ‘Befikre’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and ‘War’.

Talking about offering the edge to Ranbir, Vaani ahd said, “I really feel that Ranbir puts his soul into his characters and you can connect to the soul of the person he’s playing on screen.

His acting looks so real, that you don’t feel like he is acting! This is exactly why it feels magical to see him perform on screen and it is for this reason that I am looking forward to seeing us together on screen.”

Quick to highlight in a dish India film, Vaani had told, “I would love to be a part of a pan-Indian film. The bigger the audience, the better your chances of reaching out and connecting to a wider audience. Well, that is the ultimate goal and I shall manifest to find a project like that.”

